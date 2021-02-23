Jordan Ayew wins Man of the Match award in Crystal Palace win at Brighton

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was given a five-star rating as during Crystal Palace’s 2-1 victory at Brighton on Monday.

Ayew earned the most scoring marks despite not hitting the back of the twine in the match.



The sleek forward had a huge impact on the result as he was a thorn in the flesh of the Seagulls throughout the 90 minutes.



He assisted Jean-Philippe Mateta to score his maiden goal for the Eagles.



Substitute Christian Benteke fetched the opening goal for Crystal Palace with Joel Veltman netting the consolation for Brighton.



Ayew covered 10.94km, was involved in 20 duels, and managed to make two vital clearances.

The Crystal Palace hitman’s remarkable display did not go unnoticed as he was named the best player.



