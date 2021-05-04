Jordan Mintah nets hat-trick for Terengganu FC II in Malaysian Premier League

Jordan Mintah scored a hat-trick for Terengganu FC II

Ghanaian Jordan Mintah scored a hat-trick for Terengganu FC II in their 4-1 drubbing of Kelantan United FC on Sunday, 02 May 2021, in the Malaysian second-tier.

He converted two penalties, in the fourth and 32nd minutes, before scoring his third in the 69th minute at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium.



Terengganu FC II coach Badrul Afzan Razali singled out Mintah for praise and his teammates for the win.

"They fought tirelessly to maintain the unbeaten record that I have dreamed of all this while. The credit should also go to Jordan Mintah who scored a hat-trick while the other players also played well,'' he told reporters.



"Alhamdullilah (Praise be with God), the players' performance is improving from time to time.''