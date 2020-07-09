Jordan Opoku names his best Asante Kotoko XI without a goalkeeper

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku has named his best eleven during his ten-year spell at the side but failed to include a goalkeeper in his setup.
Reasons as to why he ignored a shot-stopper for his team is yet to be known.
The former Black Stars B player joined the Kumasi based club in 2006 and has since had three spells with the club.
Jordan, who now plies his trade for Brekum Chelsea during his time with Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League and also play an instrumental role for the club as they reached the money zone in Africa inter-club competition back in 2008.
Below is the list of his best 11
1.
2.Samuel Inkoom
3.Harrison Afful
4.Charles Valdes
5.Yahaya Mohammed
6.Mark Sekyere
7.Daniel Nii Adjei
8.Jordan Opoku
9.Eric Bekoe
10.Kwadwo Poku
11.Francis Coffie
