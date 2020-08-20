Sports News

Jordan, Schlupp to face Southampton in Premier League opener

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will start the season against Southampton

The fixtures for the 2020/2021 Premier League season has been unveiled with Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp’s Crystal Palace facing Southampton.

Palace will play Southampton in their first match of the season at the Selhurst Park, it was announced on Thursday.



After their season opener, they will come up against Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea. Brighton will then visit Selhurst Park on October 17 to complete their first five games of the campaign.



Palace finished 14th last season and will be hoping for a better finish this campaign.



Jordan Ayew was their best player, making 37 appearances. He ended the season as top scorer with nine goals and lso provided two assists.

For Schlupp, he failed to command regular game time but gave a positive account in the 17 games he featured in.



He scored three goals, with one coming at the final day of the season. The goal was assisted by Jordan Ayew.



The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday, September 12.



The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday, May 23, 2021- just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.