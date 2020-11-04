Jose Mourinho is my favourite manager – Michael Essien

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho and midfielder Micheal Essien

Ghana legend Michael Essien has named his former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho as the favorite coach he has worked with.

The 37-year-old, despite working with a host of top coaches during his playing days picked Jose as the best among all.



The Ghanaian midfielder ended up playing for the Blues in the 2004 season under the Portuguese manager and subsequently became one of the best midfielders in the world.



Essien after hanging his boots has ventured into coaching and is currently with FC Nordsjælland in the Danish Superliga as a technical team member.



“He [Mourinho] would be the first one for me [in terms of managers I have worked under],” he says.

“He’s still a great manager. I worked under him and we had a very good relationship, and I had a very good relationship with Ancelotti as well. Those two are very good managers."



“They’ve all played a part in my career and development. It’s great to look back and reflect on what aspects they taught me and I will take that on board [in my coaching career].”



Jose Mourinho is currently the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.