1
Menu
Sports

Jose Mourinho is my second father - Felix Afena-Gyan praises former trainer

A Photo Of Felix Afena Gyan And Jose Mourinho.jpeg A photo of Felix Afena-Gyan and Jose Mourinho

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has lauded his former boss, Jose Mourinho, describing the Portuguese tactician as his second father.

The 20-year-old forward joined the Serie A side, AS Roma in January 2021, and after six months with the U-19 team, he was drafted into the senior team following his impressive performance with the junior side.

The young striker is famously remembered under Mourinho when he came off the bench to score a brace to help Roma beat Genoa. He finished the season with a medal as Roma won the Europa Conference League.

“Mourinho is my second father. He made me who I am today,” he told La Gazzeta Dello Sport.

Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese on a permanent basis from Roma at the start of the current season and is still developing.

He scored the winner as Cremonese beat Napoli in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

Afena-Gyan came off the bench to level the scoreline for his team and eventually scored the final penalty to send Cremonese through to the quarters.

Afena Gyan will have the opportunity to meet his “second father” Mourinho when Cremonese face AS Roma in the last eight of the Coppa Italia.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
Related Articles: