Jose Mourinho is the best manager I ever worked with - Michael Essien

Michael Essien and Jose Mourinho during their days at Chelsea

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien has praised former manager, Jose Mourinho, reaffirming that he is the best gaffer he has ever worked with during his playing days.

The former midfielder played under the Portuguese manager at Chelsea and Real Madrid and won several trophies.



The duo were notably successful together at Chelsea, particularly during Mourinho's first stint where the English side won Premier League trophies and the FA Cup among others.



The former Black Stars midfielder who currently serves as an assistant coach for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland expressed his opinion about the AS Roma manager saying "People know my connection with Jose Mourinho so yeah [he's the best manager I have had]," in an interview with Goal.

He also hailed Paul Scholes as one of his toughest opponents.



"I have faced a lot of good players in my career. It's difficult to tell. I face the likes of Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and a lot...Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."