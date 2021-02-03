Joseph Agbeko tips Manyo Plange to beat Guillermo Rigondeaux

Boxer, Jessie Manyo Plange

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Bantamweight title holder, Joseph Agbeko, has tipped Jessie Manyo Plange to defeat Guillermo Rigondeaux should he get the nod to fight the Cuban for a world title.

Agbeko who is optimistic in Plange’s quest for a world title fight believes 40-year-old Rigondeaux has lost his clout for fighting.



“I don’t think Rigondeaux can still have the energy he possessed years ago. It will also be difficult to take the kind of punches he used to take,” Agbeko told Graphic Sports adding, “I think this is the best time for Manyo to fight him and I believe he has what it takes to beat him. I trust him to deliver, knowing his capabilities.”



The 43-year-old also advised boxers to desist from relocating abroad to prepare for fights because it allows their opponents to spy on them ahead of fights.



“Most of us made mistakes when we were fighting at the highest level. I do not buy the idea of relocating to the US to prepare for a fight,” King Kong stated.

He went on to say, “You can adequately train here in Ghana and move to the US some weeks to the fight so you don’t give yourself out to your opponent.



“All you need is to acclimatise and you can do that within some weeks to the fight. I won’t advise Manyo to go there early,” Agbeko explained.



Joseph Agbeko fought Rigondeaux in 2013 but lost by a unanimous decision at the Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey.



For Plange, his search for a World title is not far-fetched having moved to the 2nd spot on the WBA rating and a bout with Rigondeaux’s this year looks promising.