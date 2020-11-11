Joseph Aidoo, Attamah join Black Stars camp

Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo and Turkey-based defender, Joseph Attamah have arrived in the Black Stars camp in Cape Coast to take the number of players to 20.

The duo who arrived on Wednesday afternoon will take part in this evening’s training session at the Cape Coast Stadium as preparations continue for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



The full list:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora



Defenders: John Boye, Baba Abdul Rahman, Kwadwo Amoako, Christopher Nettey, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Attamah, Nicholas Opoku

Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey, Afriyie Acquah, Clifford Aboagye.



Strikers/Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi.



Ghana will host Sudan on Thursday, November 12, in a matchday three tie at the Cape Coast stadium, a match scheduled for 16:00 GMT kick-off.



Coach Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.