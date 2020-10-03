Joseph Aidoo among six Celta Vigo players invited by their national teams

After Celta Vigo's matchday 5 La Liga clash against Osasuna on Sunday, October, 4, the Sky Blues will go on a break with international football taking centre stage.
Vigo has six players who will be representing their national teams this month and defender Joseph Aidoo is one of them.
Other players to receive call-ups are Renato Tapia (Peru), Néstor Araújo (Mexico), Fran Beltrán (Spain U-21), Jeison Murillo (Colombia) and Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).
The centre-back has been invited by Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor for the friendly games against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.
And unless he picks up an injury against Osasuna, the defender is expected to be in the Black Stars camp for the two games.
Aidoo's call-up is a reward for his consistency in the Spanish top-flight.
The 25-year-old joined Celta Vigo from Genk last summer, signing a five-year contract.
