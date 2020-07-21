Sports News

Joseph Aidoo impresses as Celts Vigo secured la liga status

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo ended the Spanish La Liga on a high note as he helped Celta Vigo to secure their top-flight status with a draw again Espanyol.

Aidoo was a rock at the back for the Balaidos side as they drew goalless with already relegated Espanyol to ensure they stayed in the league.



Despite being doubtful ahead of the game, the former Inter Allies center back shook off his knock and lasted the entire duration of the game.



The draw kept Celta Vigo in the league with just a point separating them and Leganes who drew 2-2 against Real Madrid.

Joseph Aidoo joined the La Liga outfit at the beginning of the season from Belgium outfit Genk.



He featured in 31 out of the 38 La Liga games this season.

