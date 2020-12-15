Joseph Aidoo kicked in the stomach by teammate as Celta Vigo thrash Cadiz

Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo, was kicked in the stomach by his teammate as his side thumped Cadiz 4-0 at the weekend.
The 26-year-old fell uncomfortably to the grass but was able to continue the match after treatment.
The Ghana international received a real kick to the stomach from a teammate and lay directly on the grass in pain.
However, after treatment, the centre-back was able to play on as Celta Vigo recorded their third consecutive win.
A convincing win by RC Celta against Cadiz (4-0) which is the third consecutive victory of Eduardo Coudet’s team.
Nolito, Aspas, Beltrán, and Brais, scored the goals for the home side.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Fatawu Safiu’s last penalty strike secures Swedish Allsvenskan promotion for Trelleborgs FF
- Ghana's Samuel Owusu on Red Star Belgrade's radar
- Bayern Munich still interested in signing Hudson Odoi
- Tariq Lamptey expected back against Fulham
- I will put winning the MLS above U-20 World Cup - Jonathan Mensah
- Read all related articles