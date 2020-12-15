Joseph Aidoo kicked in the stomach by teammate as Celta Vigo thrash Cadiz

Defender, Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo, was kicked in the stomach by his teammate as his side thumped Cadiz 4-0 at the weekend.

The 26-year-old fell uncomfortably to the grass but was able to continue the match after treatment.



The Ghana international received a real kick to the stomach from a teammate and lay directly on the grass in pain.



However, after treatment, the centre-back was able to play on as Celta Vigo recorded their third consecutive win.

A convincing win by RC Celta against Cadiz (4-0) which is the third consecutive victory of Eduardo Coudet’s team.



Nolito, Aspas, Beltrán, and Brais, scored the goals for the home side.