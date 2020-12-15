1
Menu
Sports

Joseph Aidoo kicked in the stomach by teammate as Celta Vigo thrash Cadiz

Joseph Aidoo Training Spain Defender, Joseph Aidoo

Tue, 15 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo, was kicked in the stomach by his teammate as his side thumped Cadiz 4-0 at the weekend.

The 26-year-old fell uncomfortably to the grass but was able to continue the match after treatment.

The Ghana international received a real kick to the stomach from a teammate and lay directly on the grass in pain.

However, after treatment, the centre-back was able to play on as Celta Vigo recorded their third consecutive win.

A convincing win by RC Celta against Cadiz (4-0) which is the third consecutive victory of Eduardo Coudet’s team.

Nolito, Aspas, Beltrán, and Brais, scored the goals for the home side.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: