Joseph Aidoo missed Celta Vigo's win against Barcelona due to injury

Ghana international Joseph Aidoo

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo missed Celta Vigo's game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday due to an injury.

The 25-year-old was named in his side's starting lineup but had to pull out during the warm-up session after sustaining the injury.



Aidoo was expected to pair alongside Araujo in defense in the game.



However, his absence did not create many problems as Celta Vigo shocked Barcelona at the Camp Nou to end their title ambitions for this season.

Barcelona took the lead through Lionel Messi in the 28th minute before Santi Mina scored a brace to seal the win for the away side.



The Ghanaian international is likely to have ended his season due to the injury he sustained on Sunday.



He has made 27 appearances in the La Liga this season for the club.