Joseph Aidoo named in La Liga Team of the Week

Black Stars centre-back, Joseph Aidoo has been named in MARCA's La Liga Team of Week 16 after an impressive display for Celta Vigo against Elche.
The rock-solid defender lasted the entire duration as Celta Vigo travelled to beat Elche and also keep a clean sheet.
Aidoo was a barrier at the back, stopping all threats from their hosts.
Iago Aspas' fifth-minute strike was enough for Os Celestes to secure all three points at the Manuel Martine Malero stadium.
Aidoo is joined in the team by Barcelona duo Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo, with Guttierez and Oscargil completing the defence.
Former Manchester City star David Silva joined in the middle by Villareal's Parejo and Gerard Moreno with Mallorca's Abdon and Cardiz duo Anthony Lozano and Alcarza completing the list.
The Ghana international has been a key figure for Celta Vigo this season, playing in all 16 matches in the ongoing campaign.
