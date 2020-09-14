Sports News

Joseph Aidoo named man of the match in Celta Vigo's draw

Joseph Aidoo

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo emerged as the man of the match in Celta Vigo's La Liga opener on Saturday.

It was a game which ended o-0 with neither side managing to break the deadlock as Eibar drew with Celta Vigo.



Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo played from start to finish for Celta Vigo and he put in an impressive performance in the defence, making the most tackles and clearances for the visitors at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa.



He had a good game as he made 7 clearances, 2 interceptions, won 3 tackles and 3 ground duels more than any other player.



No wonder he was named as the man of the match after putting in such an impressive display for Celta Vigo.

Senegal midfielder Papa Diop started the 2020-21 La Liga on a disappointing note after he was sent off in Eibar's goalless draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.



Diop who started the encounter at Estadio Municipal de Ipurua, was first shown a yellow card in the 81st minute and was given marching orders after receiving a second yellow card six minutes later.



Despite the numerical disadvantage, Eibar held on to avoid defeat at home and they took a point from their opening league fixture.

