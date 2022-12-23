Joseph Aidoo nets in Celta Vigo's win against SD Gernika

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo

Ghana's Joseph Aidoo scored in Celta Vigo's 3-0 victory against SD Gernika in the Spanish Copa del Rey on Thursday evening.

Celta Vigo started the game well but a bad bounce of the ball in the area caused some problems for Iván Villar. Finally, the sky-blue goalkeeper cleared the ball avoiding Ibai Sanz's shot.



Carles Pérez scored the game's first goal in the 31st minute. He started from inside, and with a low shot, he beat goalkeeper Jon Altamira.



The first half closed with a Celta looking for the second goal. Celta started the second half without changes.

In the 55th minute defender, Joseph Aidoo jumped over everyone in the box to put the ball into goalkeeper Jon Altamira's net from a corner.



Substitute Luca De La Torre added Celta Vigo's third goal in the 68th minute.



Celta Vigo will know their next opponent in the Copa del Rey this on Friday.