Joseph Aidoo plays full throttle for Celta Vigo in draw against Sevilla

Joseph Aidoo.jpeg Joseph Aidoo

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo on Friday night when the team locked horns with Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga.

The Black Stars defender started for his club in the home match and put up a top defensive display in the heart of defense.

In the week 30 match of the Spanish La Liga, Gabriel Veiga scored in the 33rd minute to give Celta Vigo the lead.

While the hosts would hold onto the lead before the break, their aim of securing a win at the end of the 90 minutes did not materialize.

A strong display from Sevilla in the second half saw the team equalize through Kike Salas in the 54th minute to restore parity to the game.

Although both clubs would fight in the remainder of the match, neither side could not get on the scoresheet as the match ended in a stalemate at the end of the close contest.

Ghana’s Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration of the game and helped Celta Vigo to earn the crucial point.

Source: footballghana.com
