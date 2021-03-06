Joseph Aidoo returns to Vigo starting team after two months on the bench

Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo

Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo will start for Celta Vigo, if Coudet chooses him ahead of Jose Fontan, against SD Huesca.

The Ghanaian centre-back will return to the starting team after more than two and a half months on the bench.



Since the duel against Cadiz CF, where he replaced the suspended Murillo, Aidoo has not played as a starter in the league. Now, with Nestor Araujo's muscle injury, he is facing a new opportunity to turn his situation around.

In the absence of knowing the medical part of Nestor Araujo Eduardo Coudet pointed out that he expects the Mexican central defender to be off the pitch for at least two weeks. Two days, against Huesca and Athletic Club, in which Joseph Aidoo will be the team's right-hander.