Joseph Aidoo ruled out AFCON, set to be out for seven months

Joseph Aidoo

Ghanaian international and Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Aidoo, 28, suffered Ruptured Achilles Tendon while on national duties with the Black Stars during a friendly encounter with Mexico on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in the United States.



The former Inter Allies man saw only 27 minutes of action and was replaced as Ghana went on to lose 2-0 to Mexico.



After undergoing surgery on Thursday, October, 19, Celta Vigo in a statement, confirmed the depth of the injury, adding that Joseph Aidoo will be out for a minimum of 6-7 weeks which makes him unavailable to represent Ghana for the AFCON.



The club statement reads: “The head of RC Celta's medical services, Juan José García Cota, operated this morning on center back Joseph Aidoo, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in a match played with his national team last Saturday.



“The intervention, which passed without complications and took place early in the morning at the Fremap Hospital in Vigo, consisted of the reconstruction of the tendon with reinforced suture and the application of growth factors.

“The light blue defender will remain out for a minimum of 6-7 months. The club reiterates its message of encouragement and support for Aidoo, whom it wishes a full recovery.”



Joseph Aidoo has 13 caps for the Black Stars, having also featured 10 times for Ghana’s U-20 (Black Satellites)



LSN/ DAG