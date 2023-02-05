0
Joseph Aidoo scores in Celta Vigo's dramatic win over Real Betis

Defender Joseph Aidoo was on the score sheet in Celta Vigo's 4-3 win against Real Betis in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday evening at the Benito Villamarín.

Celta and Betis offered an attractive duel where they beat each other to the last breath with great goals that changed the development of the game.

Celta Vigo scored first through Jorgen Larsen in the 6th minute thanks to an error by home side Real Betis. Juanmi made it 1-1 in the 9th minute for Real Betis. Sergio Canales got Real Betis in front in the 23rd minute the lead didn't last long.

Gabriel Veiga replied with a chip on Rui Silva on the brink of halftime to turn the result around in the second half.

After halftime, Gabriel Veiga made it 3-2 for Celta Vigo after receiving a nice pass from Jorgen Larsen. Joseph Aidoo scored to extend Celta Vigo's lead further in the 69th minute.

Nabil Fekir, from the penalty spot in the 84th minute, made it 3-4. Seven goals graced the scoreboard. They could have been more because the two teams had chances to change the 3-4 result. Luis Felipe was sent off for violent conduct in added minutes.

