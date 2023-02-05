0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Aidoo scores in Celta Vigo’s win against Real Betis

Joseph Aidoo FoJ ApDXgAAmjYn.jfif Ghana defender, Joseph Aidoo

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was on target as Celta Vigo beat Real Betis 4-3 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The Black Stars defender scored his second goal of the season in the seven goal thriller.

Jurgen Strand Larsen opened the scoring for Celta Vigo with a first time volley from a cross by Charles Perez in the sixth minute.

The lead lasted barely three minutes as Juanmi equalized for Real Betis.

Sergio Canales increased the lead for the home side in the 23rd minute with a fine finish.

Gabriel Viega scored a brace in both halves to put Celta Vigo in the lead as they got both the equalizer in the 42nd minute and the lead in the 56th minute.

Joseph Aidoo scored from a header in the 69th minute to give Celta Vigo a 4-2 lead against Real Betis.

Real Betis were awarded a penalty which was converted by Nabil Fekir as the game ended 4-3 in favor of Celta Vigo.

Joseph Aidoo has made 20 appearances in the La Liga for Celta Vigo this season scoring two goals.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: