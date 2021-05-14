Joseph Aidoo shines in Celta Vigo win

Fri, 14 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Joseph Aidoo showed his strength at the heart of the defence for Celta Vigo as they beat Getafe 1-0 in the La Liga.
The Ghanaian international defender played the full throttle of the match with a rating of 7.7.
Nolito scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute to pushed Celta Vigo to 8th on the league table with two more matches to end the season.
