Joseph Aidoo to fly back to club after injury in Ghana vs Mexico match

Ghana defender, Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender, Joseph Aidoo is set to return to Spain after sustaining an injury during Ghana's friendly match against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium on October 14, 2023.

Aidoo, who plays for Celta Vigo, started the game against Mexico and lasted 28 minutes before being injured in a tackle by a Mexican player. He was subsequently replaced by Alidu Seidu during the match.



Ghana went on to lose the match 2-0 to Mexico, with goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna.



Due to an ankle injury, Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the game against the United States of America on October 18.

He is expected to return to Spain for further tests and treatment as the Black Stars travel to Nashville, Tennessee for their game against the USA.



Aidoo's injury will be a significant setback for Celta Vigo when the 2023/2024 season resumes after the international break.



