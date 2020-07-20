Sports News

Joseph Akomadi secures Turkish top-flight promotion with Hatayspor



Ghanaian youngster Joseph Akomadi and his team Hatayspor have clinched promotion to the Turkish top-flight for the very first time in history.

Hatayspor qualified to play in Turkish Superlig after winning TFF First League with 66 points.



Akomadi, 20, was promoted to the first team of Hatayspor from the youth side at the beginning of the season.



He made two appearances for the club throughout the 2019/20 campaign and has chalked a historical feat.

Akomadi will be making a debut in the Turkey top division next season if he is kept in the club.



Hatayspor won 19, drew 9 and lost 6 out of 34 matches to finish as the leaders of the Turkish second-tier league.

