Joseph Amoah scores equalizer for Željezničar in draw against Igman

W Enenejf.png Joseph Amoah (middle) in action for his club

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In an intense match between FK Željezničar and FK Igman Konjic in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 21-year-old Ghanaian forward Joseph Amoah scored the equalizer that secured a point for his team.

During the first half, Igman dominated the game, and they went into halftime with a minimal lead. Hrelja crossed from the right, and Ramić headed the ball into the home team's net. Ramić's goal celebration, where he fell to his knees, added to the excitement of the match.

However, at the start of the second half, Željezničar managed to equalize, and the goal came after a mistake by the visiting goalkeeper Ćeman.

Štilić crossed from a corner, Jašarević headed the ball from eight meters, and Ćeman dropped the ball, allowing Amoah to score the equalizer for Željezničar.

Both teams had several good opportunities in the first and beginning of the second half, but neither was able to capitalize on them, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Joseph Amoah has 7 goals in 23 appearances this season, with 2 assists.

