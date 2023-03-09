4
Joseph Amoako released from prison in Sweden after wrong accusation of rape - Agent confirms

Ghana International Joseph Amoako Joseph Amoako

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Derrick D Thompson, agent of former Asante Kotoko winger, Joseph Amoako has confirmed that his player was wrongfully accused of rape in Sweden.

The Helsingborgs IF winger was initially sentenced to two years in prison for raping a 16-year-old Swedeen girl after being found guilty by Helsingborg's district court.

Thompson has confirmed that the player has been released after an appeal, adding that it was a false accusation by the victim.

"They just released him yesterday from the prison after the appeal was made. The case was fake, the girl was lying. Upon appeal, Amoako has been released. It was all a fake story from the girl so he is now a free man," Derrick D Thompson told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Amoako joined the Swedish club in early 2022 from Asante Kotoko and has some caps to his credit.

