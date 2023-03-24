1
Joseph Amoako visits Asante Kotoko players

Ghana International Joseph Amoako Asante Kotoko player Joseph Amoako

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko player Joseph Amoako on Wednesday visited his parent club for the first since his release from jail in Sweden.

The winger was on a season-long loan deal with the Swedish Allsvenskan club Helsingborgs IF from

Asante Kotoko was reportedly convicted and jailed for two years for raping a minor in Sweden.

He was detained in police custody in November 2022 pending his trial in court after he was charged with the offense of raping a minor.

This forced the hand of his Swedish club to terminate his loan deal which was to originally expire in January 2023.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian winger was found guilty and convicted to serve a jail term of two years by the Helsingborg District Court but upon an appeal, his conviction was overturned.

Whiles with Helsingborg, the talented player made just a paltry ten appearances for Helsingborg with a total playing time of just 295 minutes.

The player who was in Sweden until this unfortunate incident was not registered by Asante Kotoko and will therefore have to sit out the rest of the season.

He is the third Ghanaian player to have suffered such fate of rape with a minor in Sweden with Kingsley Sarfo and Kwame Bonsu the other two.

