Joseph Attamah Larweh recovers from coronavuirus

Ghana defender Joseph Larweh Attamah has started training after recovering from the Coronavirus.
The 26-year-old becomes the second Black Stars player to recover from the deadly virus, which they contracted after friendly games earlier this month.
Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew tested negative this week and could be in action on Friday night against Wolves in the Premier League.
Attamah tested positive on his return to Kayserispor, after international duty with Ghana.
He was handed a late call-up by coach Charles Akonnor but did not feature in any of the games against Mali and Qatar.
Attamah went into isolation after testing negative for the virus.
He returned to training this week and is expected to part be part of the Kayserispor league clash against Rizespor on Sunday, October, 30.
