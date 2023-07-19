Joseph Attamah Larweh shares excitement after penning two-year deal with Kayserispor

Ghana international Joseph Attamah

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh has shared his excitement after rejoining Turkish club Kayserispor.

The former Ghana U20 versatile player reached an agreement with Kayserispor to extend his stay following the expiration of his contract in June.



The Black Stars defender penned a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.



“Hello Kayserispor fans, I’m happy to be back. I have signed two-years to renew my contract with the club. I know is going to be difficult this season, so all that I need from you guys is your support. We can push the flag of the club high with your support, our support and with my support the club finish in a good position” he said.

Having joined in 2020 from Basaksehir, the former Black Stars defensive midfielder showcased his skills and versatility, making a total of 79 appearances across various competitions. Attamah's contributions to the team included scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, cementing his importance to the squad.



However, the previous season proved to be a challenging one for Attamah, as he battled through a series of injury setbacks.



Consequently, his playing time was limited to just 9 matches for Kayserispor throughout the campaign. With the new deal in place, Attamah aims to put his injury woes behind him and make a significant impact for the club in the upcoming season.