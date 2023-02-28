1
Joseph Attamah makes injury return for Kayserispor against Girusenspor

Kayserispor Da Attamah Trabzonspor Un Hakkini Verdi H1055483 330fa.png Ghana defender Joseph Attamah

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah returned from injury to play a big role in Kayserispor’s win against Giresunspor in the Turkish Supaliga on Saturday

The Turkish league made a return after a halt in the due to the sudden earthquake that rocked parts of the country and Attamah who was returning from a 5-month injury made his presence felt in his side's game against Giresunspor .

The experienced center-back suffered an injury during the side’s 2-1 loss at the Turkish super-lig final against Sivasspor.

He made his comeback as he was named in the starting lineup of Girusen in the Turkish Lig 1.

He was substituted in the second half having helped his side to a comfortable 2-1 win over Giresunspor courtesy of first-half goals by Carlos Mané and M Thiam.

Attamah marshaled the defense with grit as Kayserispor held on to clinch a slim win.

He was rated 6.7 after making his first appearance this season for his side Kyserispor.

