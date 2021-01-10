Joseph Attamah makes injury return for Kayserispor against Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah returned from injury to play a big role in Kayserispor’s win against Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Supaliga on Saturday.

Attamah had been missing in action for the Blood and Gold outfit in the last three matches.



The experienced center-back suffered an injury during the side’s 2-1 loss at home against Konyaspor on December 24, 2020.



He made his comeback as a half time substitute for his compatriot Yaw Ackah in the match against Yeni Malatyaspor.

Before his introduction, Kayserispor were cruising to a 1-0 victory courtesy a first-half own goal by Semih Kaya.



Attamah marshaled the defense with grit as Kayserispor held on to clinch a slim win.



