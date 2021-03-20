Joseph Awinongya Jnr. prepared to win 2021 USA Nationals title

Joseph Awinongya Jnr. is a juvenile boxer

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Young American Ghanaian born Joseph Awinongya Jnr. is very much optimistic of winning the ultimate at 2021 USA nationals coming up between 25th March to 3rd April in Louisiana.

After losing his last bout due to many factors, Coach and dad, Joseph Awinongya Snr believes they have corrected all the mistakes and leant so many things. He is very sure of victory and urged Ghanaians to pray for them to shine thrill.



Awinongya Jr has become one of the most exciting young boxers of recent years. The accomplished 7x national boxing champion who has received several honours over the years including being honoured by USA Boxing, Illinois Association for becoming the 2020 National Silver Gloves Champion

The 13-year-old boxer and arguably most written about juvenile boxers of his generation has currently been nominated for the Joliet Chamber Scholarship award and looking forward to securing same to pursue his future career in medicine after boxing.