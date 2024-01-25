Joseph Awinongya Jr emerges as number 1 boxer in the USA in top 6 u-20 amateur boxers

Joseph Awinongya Jr

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

In a groundbreaking revelation, Joseph Awinongya Jr, a 16-year-old prodigy from Illinois, has risen to the top as the #1 boxer in the United States among the top 6 under-20 amateur boxers. This remarkable feat was unveiled in a video titled "Top 6 Best under 20 amateur boxers in the United States."-IP Combat

Joseph "Jojo" Awinongya Jr., whose style and boxing IQ is often compared to Terrance Crawford, Andre Ward and Floyd Mayweather, asserted his dominance in the ring recently at the USA Boxing Nationals held at the Cajundome, in Lafayette, Louisiana, in December. The 165 lb youth division witnessed an awe-inspiring display of skill and determination as Joseph secured a resounding victory over formidable opponent Damian Banuelos, making him a 20x National Champion and gaining him a spot on the USA Boxing Youth Travel Team.



Looking ahead Awinongya sets his sights on the grand stage of the 2028 Olympics, aspiring to represent the nation with his unparalleled boxing prowess. Additionally, he gears up for the Youth World Tournament in Germany slated for 2024, aiming to etch his name further in boxing history."



Joseph Awinongya Jr's journey to the pinnacle is nothing short of extraordinary. At just 16 years old, he has already secured the title of a 20-time national champion, boasting an impressive amateur record of over 130 wins and 14 losses. Awinongya Jr's dedication to the sport began at the age of 6, and his achievements extend beyond the ring, as he graduated from college at the age of 16.



What sets Joseph apart is not only his physical prowess but also his exceptional fighting IQ and technique. With long limbs, impeccable distance management, and masterful defensive skills, he poses a formidable challenge to anyone who steps into the ring with him. Awinongya Jr's fighting style is characterized by its discomforting nature, making him a force to be reckoned with.



While the transition to professional boxing is still on the horizon for Joseph Awinongya Jr, the anticipation is high among boxing enthusiasts. His undeniable talent and intellectual acumen make him a boxer who is expected to be avoided by the top Elite once he enters the professional arena.



The video, which showcases the top 6 under-20 amateur boxers in the United States, can be viewed here





Top 6



#1 Joseph Awinongya Jr.- Illinois, #2 Emanuel Chance- East Orange, #3 Troy Nash- Colorado, #4 Marcus Luther- Washington, #5 Kumar Prescott- Oakland, #6 Zakin Moses- New York.



Expressing gratitude for his remarkable journey, Joseph attributes his rise to the unwavering support of his dedicated team, #teamjojo, whose backing has been instrumental in his success. He extends heartfelt thanks to the Mayor of Joliet, Terry D'Arcy, for his unwavering support and encouragement throughout this incredible journey. Also, a special thanks to Mickey's Tire and Service, in Joliet for making sure his car is right for those long travels on the road. He also thanks Wasfi Tolaymat of Sibley Store Fixtures, former Bolingbrook Mayor, Roger C. Claar for being a day one supporter.



Joseph Awinongya Jr.'s journey to the pinnacle of boxing excellence continues to captivate fans worldwide, and his remarkable triumphs serve as a testament to his unwavering dedication and talent in the sport which was recently recognized by WBC, after receiving the Amature Champion Best of the Best Award.