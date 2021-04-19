Joseph Esso completes USM Algiers move

Joseph Esso formerly played for Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC

Ghanaian forward Joseph Esso has completed a move to Algerian side USM Algiers from Dreams FC.

Esso after his successful medical put pen to paper on Monday in a three-year deal with the club that has recently turned its attention to the Ghana Premier League.



Esso and the President of Dreams FC Jiji Mohammed Alifoe arrived in Algeria on Friday with the player undergoing a successful medical examination on Sunday.



Dreams FC agreed on a deal with the Algerian giants for the transfer of the in-form striker who joined from giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

Esso scored 11 goals and provided two assists for the Dawu-based outfit this season before his departure.



He becomes the third Ghanaian to join the Algerian league in three months after Lomotey and Kwame Opoku.