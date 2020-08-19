Sports News

Joseph Esso's representative debunks reports of agreeing terms with Kotoko

Esso has been released by Hearts

Manager of former Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso has quashed reports his client has agreed personal terms with Asante Kotoko SC.

Local media publications on Tuesday suggested the talented attacker has reached agreement with Asante Kotoko and would be joining them soon.



Esso was released by the Phobians about a fortnight ago after failing to reach agreement to renew his expired contract.



The player's manager Wasiu Ali Mohammed speaking to allsportsghana.com debunked the reports but confirmed top Ghanaian clubs have shown interest in signing the player.

"Yes he has not agreed anything with any Ghanaian club even though all the top clubs getting in contact with me which is not surprising until a player of Esso calibre becomes available every club will be interested." Wasiu said.



Esso joined Hearts of Oak from Ebusua Dwarfs three seasons ago has since become a household name in the Ghana Premier League because of his exploits.



The 23-year-old was an integral member of the Ghana team that finished second at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

