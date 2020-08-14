Sports News

Joseph Esso’s return to Hearts of Oak hit a snap

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso

The latest information gathered by footballghana has revealed that the move by Accra Hearts of Oak to re-sign Joseph Esso has hit a snag.

It can be recalled that exactly a week ago, the Phobians through a communique on their official Twitter handle announced the release of the forward over failed contract extension talks.



This week, the intervention of the supporters' group of the club has seen the player being invited for fresh contract extension talks.



However, Accra Hearts of Oak Board members at a meeting yesterday unanimously failed to give clearance for Joseph Esso’s return to the Accra-based club.



Kumasi based Oyerepa FM cited the following reasons:

1.Negative influence on Group dynamics



2.Insistence on 1yr contract extension



3.Manager of Esso wants to be the only person involved in foreign transfer of the player.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.