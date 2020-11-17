Joseph Esso stars as Inter Allies split points with Dreams FC

Inter Allies FC on Monday night hosted Dreams FC in Accra to the first goalless game of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Allies started the game on a good note with a goal opportunity in the 5th minute when goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi had to clear new recruit Michael Kporvi’s kick.



Herink Lehm’s side continued to pose threats to Dreams with numerous opportunities from an organised midfield but the visitors gained possession from the 20th minute to make brilliant attacks with strikes from Emmanuel Ocran and Agyenim Boateng.



Both teams made changes after recess with Allies bringing on Collins Cudjoe for Chauncy Freeman and Richard Acquah replacing Michael Kporvi; Dreams FC introduced Abel Manomey and Issah Ibrahim for Agyenim Boateng and Ali Huzaif.

The ‘Still Believe’ men upped the ante but failed to break the deadlock.



Abdul Jalilu won the NASCO Player of the Match.



Both clubs return to action next week. The Tema-based Inter Allies will travel to Anyinase to face Karela United FC while Dreams FC will welcome Medeama SC at the Dawu Park.