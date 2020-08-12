Sports News

Joseph Esso swerves Hearts of Oak over fresh contract talks

Esso has been linked with Asante Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters officials were stood up by striker Joseph Esso who was released by club last week.

The former contract rebel promised to meet National Chapters Committee leadership over outstanding issues to signing a new contract on Monday.



Officials waited in vein as the 23-year-old failed to show up for the meeting and later communicated to them to reschedule the meeting to Tuesday.



Hearts supporters leadership have vowed to get their prized asset to commit himself to a new deal at the club and booked an appointment with him.



Ghanasportsonline.com checks can confirm that the former Ebusua Dwarfs forward informed officials which included Asante Nfodwo Jones that he is unable to attend the meeting hours after leaving the officials in state of despair and confusion.



Several reports in the Ghanaian media has linked the striker with a move to Kumasi Asante Kotoko while other reports have linked him to AshantiGold with a Serbian club also reportedly in the offing.

Esso had 6 months left on his contract with Hearts but the former African champions decided to release him from the contract after almost a year of failed attempts to get him to commit to a new deal.



Hearts proposed a USD$520.00 a month salary and a yearly earning of USD$5,200.00 for a proposed three-year period. Meanwhile the club intend to spread the yearly earning to cover for monthly salary in addition to the USD$520.00 over the period of the deal meaning the 23-year-old would have earned around USD$1000 a month.



But, the powerful center forward categorically told the Hearts of Oak hierarchy he will not commit himself to a new deal at the club unless his demand for USD$27,000 as renewal fee is met with a monthly salary of USD$870.00.



The back-and-forth lingered for over 10 months leaving the parties with no definite solution to the matter.

