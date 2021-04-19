0
Menu
Sports

Joseph Esso undergoes successful medical ahead of USM Algiers move

Joseph Esso Has Successfully Completed Medical Joseph Esso formerly played for Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC

Mon, 19 Apr 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC forward Joseph Esso has successfully completed his medical examination ahead of a move to Algerian side USM Algiers.

Joseph Esso and the President of Dreams FC Jiji Mohammed Alifoe arrived in Algeria on Friday, April 16, 2021, with the player undergoing a successful medical examination on Sunday.

Dreams FC agreed on a deal with the Algerian giants for the transfer of the in-form striker who joined from giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

The striker is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal by the close of Monday after his successful medical.

The 24-year-old joins Daniel Lomotey (WAFA to ES Setif) and Kwame Opoku (Kotoko to USM Algiers) to be snapped up by a top-flight Algerian team in recent times.

Esso scored 11 goals and provided two assists for the Dawu-based outfit this season before his departure.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: