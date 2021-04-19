Joseph Esso undergoes successful medical ahead of USM Algiers move

Dreams FC forward Joseph Esso has successfully completed his medical examination ahead of a move to Algerian side USM Algiers.
Joseph Esso and the President of Dreams FC Jiji Mohammed Alifoe arrived in Algeria on Friday, April 16, 2021, with the player undergoing a successful medical examination on Sunday.
Dreams FC agreed on a deal with the Algerian giants for the transfer of the in-form striker who joined from giants Accra Hearts of Oak.
The striker is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal by the close of Monday after his successful medical.
The 24-year-old joins Daniel Lomotey (WAFA to ES Setif) and Kwame Opoku (Kotoko to USM Algiers) to be snapped up by a top-flight Algerian team in recent times.
Esso scored 11 goals and provided two assists for the Dawu-based outfit this season before his departure.
Esso undergoing medical at USM Algiers ahead of a move from Dreams FC. Guy will be signing a 3-year deal with the Algerian giants pic.twitter.com/phOs3Jt6ZG— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) April 19, 2021
