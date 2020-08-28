Sports News

Joseph Esso will improve Dreams FC – President Mohammed Jiji

Joseph Esso signed for Dreams FC from Accra Hearts of Oak as a free agent

Dreams Football Club president, Mohammed Jiji Alifoe has stated that the signing of Joseph Esso is to improve their team.

Following successful negotiations, the Ghana Premier League side announced that they have secured the services of the former Accra Hearts of Oak talisman on a free transfer.



According to president Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, the Black Stars B forward will fit well into the model of Dreams FC.



“Esso’s quality and profile fit perfectly into our model and aspirations for the future”, he told the club's website.

President Mohammed Jiji Alifoe further shared that Joseph Esso’s signing will improve the Dreams FC team as they prepare for the next football season.



“He will undoubtedly improve the team and we’re very happy he bought into the vision we sold him”, he added.



“At the board level we knew we have to go the necessary lengths to support management and the technical team to improve the squad and this is one of such”, Mohammed Jiji Alifoe concluded.

