Joseph Langabel finally returns to Black Stars, leads final jama session ahead of Madagascar game

After years of being ostracized from the Black Stars, painter and drummer, Joseph Langabel appears to have found mercy in the face of the handlers of the Black Stars as he has been granted access to the team.

Langabel who was ever-present in Black Stars camp lost his drumming and errand boy duties following the arrival of the Kurt Okraku administration.



Langabel has often times lamented the decision, citing some personalities within the Ghana Football Association as being behind his ban from the team.



But a video shared by the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, November 17, 2023, of the Black Stars’ final training ahead of the Madagascar game in the World Cup qualifiers, suggests that things have been smoothened between Langabel and the FA.



The video captures Langabel assuming drumming duties with the Black Stars as they climax training and preparations for the game on Friday, November 17, 2023.



Richard Ofori who assumed singing duties after Asamoah Gyan’s controversial exit from the Black Stars led the 'jama' session.



Captain Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and the usual faces were all actively involved in the jama session that is geared at whipping up morale in the camp.

The Black Stars will be hoping for a strong start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign when they take on Madagascar at Baba Yara Stadium.



Despite missing the absence of influential midfielder, Thomas Partey, expectations are high that the likes of Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel Amartey will engineer a resounding victory for the Black Stars.



