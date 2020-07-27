Sports News

Joseph Larweh powers Fatih Karamagumruk to promotion play-offs final in Turkey

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh and his Fatih Karamagrumruk teammates

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh produced a solid display to help Fatih Karamagumruk to the finals of the Turkish Super Lig promotion play-offs.

The versatile player featured in the middle of the park as Fatih secured an important away victory over Akhisar to progress 4-3 on aggregate.



Erik Sabo's 71'st minute goal was all the visitors needed after a thrilling 3-3 draw from the first leg.



Fatih Karamagrumruk will play Adana Demirspor in the final with the winner gaining promotion to the Super Lig.



Attamah Larweh has been an inspirational figure for the second tier side since joining them from Rizespor in January.

The 26-year old made 14 appearances in the second half of the season, to help the club secure a play-0ffs spot.



Currently on loan from new Turkish Super Lig champions Istanbul Baseksehir, the inform defender has already developed a cult hero status with Fatih and could seal a permanent deal with the club should they earn promotion.



The former Tema Youth player was influential in the final five games of the regular season, helping his side to secure four wins in five games.



The Ghana defender is destined to make history with the club if they reach the top tier after a 36-year absence.

