Joseph Painstil keen on playing in the English Premier League 

Ghanaian international Joseph Painstil says he won’t rule out a move to the English Premier League.

The former Tema Youth man had a splendid campaign in the Belgian Pro League with KRC Genk, where he contributed to 28 goals. He scored 17 and assisted 12 in 36 games for the Smurfs in the just-ended 2022/23 season.



His exploits have caught the attention of some top-flight clubs in England including Brighton, Fulham, and Brentford.



Paintsil did admit the appeal of the English Premiership but said the final decision lies in the hands of his agent.



"Every professional footballer will love to play in the English Premier League. That's the best competition in Europe. I will be looking forward to being taken and representing one of the teams in England. ”But it's football and this is the duty of the agent. For me, I've already done what I'm supposed to do. So, I will just leave it for my agent and the club to decide”, he told 3FM Sports.

Adding that, "I will be really happy if teams in England approach and take my best moments and I also show the world and England that I'm capable of giving 100% commitment to whichever club I join”.



After missing out out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Painstil has been named in Ghana’s 24-man squad by Coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar later this month.



