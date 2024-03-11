Joseph Painstil praises teammates after comeback draw against Nashville

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has applauded his LA Galaxy teammates after producing a strong comeback to draw against Nashville in the MLS.

The former Genk forward started and lasted the entire duration as LA Galaxy stretched their unbeaten run to three matches in the new campaign.



LA Galaxy conceded twice in the space of four minutes after Teal Bunbury and Dru Yearwood netted before the hour mark for Nashville.



However, Creg Vanney's men pulled one back ten minutes later through former Barcelona midfielder Ruqui Puig before Dejan Joveltic levelled with nine minutes remaining.

"Strong mentality guys, on to the next one," wrote Paintsil on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.



The 26-year-old moved to the Major League Soccer in February after six successful years with Belgium giants KRC Genk.



He has already scored a goal and provided an assist in three matches for the California-based club.