Joseph Painstil reacts after KRC Genk’s stalemate against Gent in Belgium

Ghana winger, Joseph Painstil

Ghana international Joseph Painstil has reacted following his Genk’s outfit stalemate against Gent in the Belgium Pro League.

The Black Stars winger delivered an outstanding performance when his side played out a 2-2 draw against their opponent at the Cegeka Arena. Painstil started and played 88 minutes in the highly-anticipated match.



“Great atmosphere today #genkies, we appreciate your support today, though we couldn’t get the vital win. Eyes on the next task ahead.????????” he wrote on X.



Gent opened the scoring through Morocco international Tarik Tissoudali just 12 minutes into the game after connecting from Malick Fofana’s pass before Genk pulled parity in the 21st minute through Collins Sor as the first half ended 1-1.

Collins Sor scored his second goal of the match to extend Genk’s lead in the 51st minute after he was set up by the Ghanaian winger but Tarik Tissoudali scored late to draw Gent level in the highly competitive match.



The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in 16 appearances so far in the Belgium Pro League.