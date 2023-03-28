Joseph Paintsil 8, Gideon Mensah 3: Ratings of Black Stars players in 1-1 draw with Angola

The Black Stars of Ghana

Another set of reactive yet brilliant tactical moves from Chris Hughton's ensured that the Black Stars left the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda with a point to stay on top of Group E in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari combined to save the Black Stars from defeat after getting the equalizer in the 72nd minute of the game.



It was not a dominant performance from the Black Stars but the team managed to get something from the game to save face.



Here are the ratings of the Black Stars players who featured in the game in Luanda.



Ati Zigi - 7



Lawrence Ati Zigi is gradually making the Black Stars number one position his baby after putting up another good performance in the goalpost.



Despite not being able to save Lucas Joao's penalty in the 51st minute, Ati Zigi made some crucial saves to keep the score line at 1-0 before Osman Bukari's equalizer in the 72nd minute.



Kingsley Schindler 6



The German-born defender made his debut for the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.



The right-back was handed his first start, and despite the tough opposition, Schindler put in an impressive performance, helping Ghana to snatch a point and maintain their unbeaten record.



Gideon Mensah 3



The performance of Angola's Helder Costa in the doubleheader 2023 AFCON qualifiers might cost Gideon Mensah's place in the Black Stars as he really exposed him at the left side of Ghana's defense.

Many had tipped him to be the right man to replace Baba Rahman in the Black Stars but the performance of Gideon Mensah in the doubleheader is making people rethink their stance on Ghana's left-back role.



Joseph Aidoo 6



The Celta Vigo defender was chosen to partner Daniel Amartey due to the injuries of Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku and he gave the team some shield at the back.



Aidoo's comeback to the Black Stars starting 11 was not glamorous but he did his job at the back to prevent his team from losing the game.



Daniel Amartey 5



With the absence of Andre Dede Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Richard Ofori, Leicester City's Daniel Amartey was entrusted with the leadership position as the Black Stars captain but he did little to lead his team to victory.



He caused the penalty after committing an unwarranted foul to the Angola winger and Lucas Joao converted the foul to give his team the lead in the 51st minute.



Amartey despite his blunders gave the team some cover which helped in securing a point in Luanda.



Edmund Addo 4



It was another poor showing from Edmund Addo who could not finish the game and had to be substituted in the 72nd minute for Majeed Ashimeru due to an injury.



Edmund Addo was supposed to be the progressor in the team but he was unable to do that which made it difficult for the attackers to be able to connect with the midfield.

Salis Abdul Samed 7



He held the fort really well for Ghana in the middle in the absence of his partner Thomas Partey.



Abdul Samed has barely put a foot wrong since making his Black Stars debut in Ghana's opening game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Portugal.



Jordan Ayew 6



He was one of the most experienced players on the pitch for Ghana and as usual, completed his attacking duties with some defensive work.



Jordan played well but could have been more purposeful with the ball especially after the introduction of Osman Bukari and Joseph Paintsil and Majeed Ashimeru but he seemed to be focused on winning fouls than progressing the ball in the final 10 minutes.



Mohammed Kudus 6



Much was expected from the Black Stars poster boy but with the absence of Thomas Partey to cushion him in midfield as he had to come deep to carry the ball forward.



He did what he could with the minutes he spent on the pitch but was below the standard he has set for himself when playing for the Black Stars.



Kamaldeen Sulemana 4



The Southampton defender was a pale shadow of himself in the game as he could not affect the game as many expected him to with his dribbling skills.

It was a bad day in the office for the 21-year-old winger who was replaced in the 61st minute by Joseph Paintsil who came to change the game for Ghana.



Antione Semenyo 5



The AFC Bournemouth striker gave so much hope as the man who could do the job for the Black Stars after coming off from the bench to score the winner in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



With Inaki Williams failing to score in his 7 games for the Black Stars, many called for him to start in place of the Spanish-born striker.



Semenyo did very little to convince his fans and that confirmed the perception of some football fans that he does well when he starts from the bench.



Substitutes



Joseph Paintsil 8



He spent only 31 minutes on the pitch but the performance of the RC Genk winner showed why many Ghanaian journalists and fans were disappointed with his absence from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.



The 25-year-old winger brought some firepower to the right side of Ghana's attack which has been ineffective in the game after he came in to replace Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 61st minute.



Joseph Paintsil created a couple of chances for Ghana from the right side including the equalizer in the 72nd minute.



He, however, had a chance to seal the victory but his shot was blocked by the Angolan defender and the tackle nearly injured him.

Osman Bukari 8



Just like Ghana's opening game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Osman Bukari became an instant impact in the game against Angola and rescued a point for the Black Stars.



Osman Bukari scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute to ensure Ghana's position in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers as leaders of Group E.



Inaki Williams 5



The Athletic Bilbao striker started the game from the bench after Chris Hughton named AFC Bournemouth's Antione Semenyo in his starting 11 for the return leg against Angola.



He gave the team some spark when he was introduced in the 60th minute and was heavily involved in the build-up for Ghana's equalizing goal.



Majeed Ashimeru 7



After a fierce fight from former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan for his inclusion in the Black Stars, Majeed Ashimeru made the legendary striker and Ghanaians proud with his performance against Angola.



Majeed Ashimeru came into the game in the 72nd minute to replace the injured Edmund Addo and many Ghanaians believe that the team could have won the game if he had been introduced earlier alongside Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari.



JE/KPE