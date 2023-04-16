Joseph Paintsil bags brace in Genk’s big win over rivals Anderlecht

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil continued with his impressive goal-scoring form as he help Genk to a 5-2 victory against rivals Anderlecht in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Saturday, April 16, 2023.

Genk defeated Anderlecht 5-2 on match day 33 to close in on the league title after opening a five-point lead on the table.



Mbwana Samatta opened the scoring for Genk in the 36th minute before Algeria forward Islam Slimani equalized for Anderlecht in the 43rd minute.



Mohammed Aziz Quattara increased the lead for Genk before the halftime break.



Genk went into the break leading the tie 2-1.

After recess, Joseph Paintsil made it 3-1 with his goal in the 49th minute.



The Ghana international registered his 11th assist of the season for the fourth goal of the game which was scored by Bilal El Khannous.



Anders Dreyer reduced the deficit for Anderlecht in the 64th minute before Joseph Paintsil rounded it up with the fifth goal of the game in the 87th minute.



Paintsil is enjoying his best season with Genk and has scored 14 goals with 11 assists in the ongoing campaign.