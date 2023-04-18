6
Joseph Paintsil beats Osimhen, Salah on list of African players with most goals involvement

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has been in exceptional form this season, outperforming Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old has recorded the highest number of goals and assists in comparison to any other African player this season, making him a standout player in Belgium.

Paintsil's impressive form has led to numerous man of the match awards and a brace in Genk's recent 5-2 win against Anderlecht. He also recorded an assist in the game, bringing his total tally for the season to an impressive 27 goals and assists across all competitions.

The young winger's performance has not gone unnoticed by fans and experts alike, who are impressed with his consistency and ability to impact games.

With his impressive form, Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil is expected to attract interest from several top clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window. His current transfer value is estimated to be between €5.5M and €9.2M.

