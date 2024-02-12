Joseph Paintsil blasts Belgian referees after KRC Genk's draw with KV Mechelen

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil expressed vehement frustration towards Belgian referees following KRC Genk's 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen on Sunday.

In a heated post-match reaction, Paintsil criticized the officiating, suggesting bias against him and detrimental impacts on the league's integrity.



This outburst comes after Paintsil received his fifth yellow card of the season, forcing him to sit out the next league match.



"It's unbelievable. I think the referees are targeting me, but I accept that. I didn't even go aggressive towards him, I just tried to talk to him. I got a yellow card for that," explained the winger after the game.



"I'm not going to take into account what they do, I will remain who I am, even if they whistle at me. It doesn't matter to me because I now know that they are after me.

"I'll just say it: the referees in Belgium don't like me. They are completely destroying the competition while they think they are doing it well.



"It is not good for the Belgian competition. I wish them the best, every match. I know they will be behind me again next match, but I am going to show them that I am still the same Paintsil," he ended.



The 26-year-old has made 23 appearances, scored six goals and assisted four in the Belgian top flight this season.