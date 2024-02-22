Joseph Paintsil completes LA Galaxy move

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil, has completed his transfer to Major League Soccer giant, LA Galaxy.

Painstil has joined the MLS side from Belgium's top-flight side Genk on a four-year deal.



"We have acquired Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side K.R.C. Genk as a Designated Player and signed the forward to a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season," LA Galaxy said in a statement.



LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz highlighted the importance of signing the Ghanaian winger.



“Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy,” he said.



Paintsil, 26, has now departed Europe after 7 years since his breakthrough move from Tema Youth FC to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

He could make his debut on Monday, February 26, 2024, when LA Galaxy host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.



The player was having a fantastic 2023/2024 season in Belgium, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 23 league games for Genk.





Our newest Angeleno ✍️



We have acquired Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side K.R.C. Genk as a Designated Player and signed the forward to a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season.



????: https://t.co/YE5zAFieZJ | @kinecta pic.twitter.com/Xt97QfRCif — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 21, 2024

EE/EK